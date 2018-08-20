Rep. Travis Clardy Announces Run for Speaker of the Texas House

NACOGDOCHES – Today, State Representative Travis Clardy (R – Nacogdoches) announced his intention to run for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

“It is with the utmost respect for the Texas House of Representatives and its members that I humbly submit my name for consideration as Speaker of the House for the upcoming 86th Regular Session of the Legislature,” Rep. Clardy said.

Clardy emphasized his passion to serve and the desire to enable members to develop a strong legislative agenda noting, “Together, we will keep Texas moving forward. We are 150 leaders united behind a common bond and set of shared core values, including a commitment to service, the goal of improving the lives of others, and our love of Texas.”

“We face critical challenges that will shape and define the future of Texas,” Clardy added. “Now is the time for a new vision that requires bold leadership. The best days of our great state are ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build an even better Texas for the next generation.”

First elected in 2012 to represent House District 11, which includes Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties, Clardy currently serves as vice chair of the House Committee on Local and Consent Calendars, and a member of the House Higher Education and Energy Resources committees.

Rep. Clardy grew up and attended public school in Lubbock, Texas, and received his undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University where he met his wife, Judy. He earned a law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and is a practicing attorney in Nacogdoches. Travis and Judy reared their family in East Texas; they are the proud parents of four sons and have recently welcomed three daughters-in-law and two grandsons into the family.