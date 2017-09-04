REWARD OFFERED IN BANK ROBBERY

GILMER–The Texas Bankers Association is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the Aug. 11 robbery of the Security State Bank in Diana, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb announced at an Aug. 30 press conference.

Webb’s office later in the day also released photos of the suspects taken by the bank’s video equipment. The office had already released some photos of three black male suspects taken by surveillance equipment near the bank.

Webb said three males entered the bank, displayed a firearm and “gained an undetermined amount of cash.” They were last seen on foot headed west behind the bank, he said.

Two female employees were the only persons in the bank on U.S. 259 when the holdup occurred just before 5 p.m., said Webb, who said no shots were fired nor was anyone injured. The bandits, described as possibly in their late 20s or early 30s, “covered their faces to commit the robbery” after being caught on video footage from a nearby business, the sheriff said..

Representatives of the FBI, which is joining the sheriff’s office in investiging the robbery, attended Webb’s press conference in the sheriff’s personal office at the Upshur County Justice Center.

Upshur County Crime Stoppers President Cynthia Clark stressed at the press conference that to receive the reward from the bankers association, an informant must report it through Crime Stoppers rather than calling the sheriff’s office. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 903-843-3131 or 800-396-3351 while the sheriff’s office can be reached at 903-843-2541.