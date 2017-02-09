RICHARDSON HEADED TO TATUM

The Tatum Independent School District (ISO) Board or Trustees, at its February 8 meeting, named Gladewater superintendent Dr. J P Richardson as the lone finalist for superintendent.

By law, the board must wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Richardson, who will replace Dr. Dee Hartt.

In a press release by Tatum officials, “The Board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist. In September, the Board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with staff and community groups to discuss desired characteristics of the new superinetendent. The profile developed from these meeting was the yardstick used by the Board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.”

The Board selected six applicants for initial interviews. Richardson was chosen from the final three.

The Tatum ISD School Board Is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Richardson on March 2.

Dr. Richardson has served as superintendent in Gladewater since 2008; and was able to push through a $35 million bond proposal which was used to upgrade facilities.

Prior to coming to Gladewater, Dr. Richardson worked at Tatum ISD as a Director & Principal prior to accepting the job as Superintendent of Gladewater ISD.