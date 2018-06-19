Rowe picked to replace Walker on KC Board

Gladewater’s Jon Rowe has been picked to replace longtime Kilgore College Board Trustee James Walker. Rowe was appointed unanimously, 6-0, Monday night at the Kilgore College board meeting.

Walker was first elected to the KC board in May 1997 and served until his death in March at the age of 82 following a short battle with cancer. In his 20-year tenure, Walker held positions including board secretary, vice president and presiding officer, but colleagues say he’ll be remembered more for who he was outside of the board room. He also served as mayor of Gladewater.

Like Walker, Rowe has been actively involved in the Gladewater community, currently serving on the Gladewater ISD school board.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve on the Kilgore College Board of Trustees, but will definitely miss serving on the Gladewater Board,” Rowe said. “Serving on the Kilgore College Board has been a long range goal of mine, but I didn’t think it would come so soon. I’m hoping that maintaining my relationship with the Gladewater schools will be a benefit during my time with Kilgore College. I’m a firm believer that Kilgore College plays a vital role in East Texas, and I’m planning to do my part to make sure Kilgore College remains strong.”