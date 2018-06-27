Rowe sworn in as KC Trustee

Follow Us: by
Two new Kilgore College Board of Trustees members were sworn into office Wednesday evening in the McLaurin Admin. Building.
Jon Rowe, of Gladewater, will fill the unexpired term of James Walker for the North Zone, Voting Unit No. 2, Place No. 2 (term scheduled to expire May of 2021).
Janice Bagley, of Overton, will fill the unexpired term of Bob Heath for the South Zone, Voting Unit No. 1, Place No. 7
(term scheduled to expire May of 2019).
The KC Board of Trustees appointed Rowe and Bagley after an application process to fill the two vacant seats. They were appointed with a 6-0 vote by the board of trustees
June 18.
SHARE by