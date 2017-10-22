Sabine Valley  Ducks Unlimited Sets Banquet Date

The Sabine Valley DU Banquet is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Gladewater’s Former Student Building, located at 2509 West Hendricks St. Lionel Clouatre is the 2017 Sabine Valley area chairperson.

This year’s banquet features a dinner catered by Catfish Express, both live and silent auctions, raffles and games. Tickets to the event are $50 for a single, $80 for a couple, and $25 for children under 18. Each ticket includes all the evening’s activities and a year’s membership in Ducks Unlimited. Special corporate tables with reserved seating for eight, eight banquet tickets, and special recognition are also available for $600.

Event activities will include the dinner, both a live and a silent auction, and several raffles. Among the items available will be the DU gun-of-the-year, a Fausti Select 12-gauge over under shotgun; the DU handgun of the year, a Sig-Sauer 390, chambered in 9-mm; and the DU rifle-of-the-year, a Weatherby Vanguard, chambered in 7-mm magnum.

“The banquet’s on Halloween,” Clouatre said. “Break out a costume. We’ll have a special free raffle for everyone who attends in costume.”

Volunteers from Kilgore High School Ducks Unlimited, the current Texas state champion high school chapter, will be on hand to help with the event’s activities and to hold a special raffle for a TriStar 12-gauge over under shotgun.

For more information about the Sabine Valley DU banquet, contact Clouatre at 903/738-0523 or Doug Jones at 817/946-7452. Information, including location and ticket information, is also available on the DU website at www.ducks.org/texas /events.

Founded in 1937, Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest wetland conservation organization. In its 80 years, DU has conserved, restored and protected more than 14 million acres of critical wetland habitat throughout the North American continent. These areas provide habitat for more than 900 documented wildlife species. For more information about Ducks Unlimited, visit the organization’s website atwww.ducks.org.