SCHOOL SPIRIT CONTEST BEGINS

ABC Auto Parts, your friendly neighborhood auto parts store, will kick off its first-ever $15,000 ABC Auto School Spirit Contest on Monday, October 3, 2016. Contestants in Northeast Texas and Shreveport/Bossier City, LA, will have the opportunity to show off their school spirit on social media and win up to $10,000 for the high school of their choice.

“At ABC Auto Parts, we’re passionate about the great communities we do business in, and our School Spirit Contest allows us to give back and support schools in a fun way,” said Dereck Pyle, Marketing Director for ABC Auto. “We can’t wait to see how people will picture their school spirit.”

To enter, contestants must post a selfie, group or creative photo illustrating the spirit they have for their high school on Instagram®, Twitter® or the ABC Auto Parts Facebook® page; or online at ABCAutoSchoolSpirit.com. Each post must include the hashtags: #ABCAutoSchoolSpirit and #(High School’s Name).

There is no purchase necessary to enter. The contest (October 3-28, 2016) will be open to eligible contestants, 13 years of age and up. One (1) Grand Prize entry ($10,000) and two (2) Runner-Up entries ($2,500 each) will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries, and the winners’ designated high schools will be awarded the cash prize in the name of the winning contestant.

Complete rules are available at ABCAutoSchoolSpirit.com.