SPECIAL SESSION REACHES HALFWAY POINT

The Brief: Battles over bathrooms, taxes on the horizon as Legislature hits 15-day mark
The Texas Legislature hits the halfway point today in a special session that’s expected to take up most if not all of the 30 days it’s allowed. While the Senate has passed 20 bills related to 18 items on Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda and the House has passed eight bills touching on four of his priorities, legislation has yet to hit the governor’s desk.
