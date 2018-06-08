SPREADING RODEO FUN

Members of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Wranglers, along with rodeo announcer Greg Simas and rodeo bullfighters Judd Napier and Wacey Munsell and rodeo clown/trick rider John Harrison visited the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater Friday morning. The center is dedicated is dedicated to providing quality and compassionate nursing care to medically fragile children.

Harrison showed off his rope tricks for some if the patients, while the ladies from the Rafter G showed up in their western gear and dazzled the kids.

