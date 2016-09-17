SRTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL TODAY

Gladewater Mirror and City offer new app to Gladewater. Gladewater360 app is LIVE.

This app is free and very informative.

Gladewater 360 (Glade360) – is your go-to app for everything Gladewater, Texas, the ‘Antique Capital of East Texas’. Welcoming you as a current, former or future Gladewaterite, a Bear, or a visitor, Gladewater 360 is your guide to services, shopping, dining and more. Browse city services, links to the Chamber of Commerce, City Information, public schools and colleges, and Rodeo, as well as guides to restaurants and antiquing.

Gladewater 360 is what you need to get to know our town.

Features include:

> Interactive GPS with turn-by-turn directions

> Business listings for Gladewater

> Local news from the Gladewater Mirror

> And more coming soon.