SRTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL TODAY

The 43rd Arts & Crafts Festival sponsored by the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is today, Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the grounds of the old Broadway Elementary School.
Nearly 70 vendors have signed up with a variety of artisan crafted goods and art that includes stained glass, wood carvings, cedar outdoor furniture, candles, wood carvings, hand-made knives, clocks, wind chimes, wreaths, jewelry, baby and children’s clothing, doll clothes, crochet, quilts, up-cycled denim saddlebags and accessories, essential oils, scrubs, T-shirts, purses, pillows, toys, stick horses and much more.
There will also be canned food items and candies for sale at booths that include local honey, salsa, pickles, hot sauce and pecan brittle. In addition food vendors will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, baked goods, candy and many other food items. The Gladewater Area Ladies Association will be participating as will Cub Scout Pack 196 which will offer popcorn for shoppers enjoyment.
Gladewater Museum will be open Saturday at 116 W. Pacific Street and the Friends of Lee Library will host a book sale at the library with extensive fiction, nonfiction and children’s books with all proceeds dedicated to support the community library’s needs. The library is located at 312 W. Pacific Street. Both the museum and library sale will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The trolley will be running both days for the convenience of shoppers and their enjoyment.
