State approves funding for Gladewater airport

Approximately $1 million for the Gladewater Municipal Airport has been approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its June meeting.

The funds will be used for planned airport improvements, which includes pavement improvements

A project contract bid will be completed this summer. Project costs will be funded through the city of Gladewater and TxDOT’s Aviation Facili-ties Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

This year, TxDOT is expected to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.