STOUDT NAMED ETCOG CHAIRMAN

The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) has announced the appointment of Judge Bill Stoudt of Gregg County as Chairman of the ETCOG Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The ETCOG Executive Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is responsible for carrying out the policies, programs and services established by the Board on behalf of our 14-county region. Judge Stoudt has served as a member of the ETCOG Board of Directors and Executive Committee since 2010.

“East Texas Council of Governments represents a collective initiative by member counties to make our Region of the State a better place to live and raise a family,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

“I am pleased and excited that Judge Stoudt is willing to serve as our new Chairman,” said Executive Director David Cleveland. “He brings a wealth of experience and common sense ‘know how’ to this position that will benefit our local elected officials and the entire region we serve.”

Judge Bill Stoudt is in his 4th term as Gregg County Judge. He is married to Suzanne, a retired teacher with the Longview Independent School District. Judge Stoudt has one daughter, Cameron, who is a practicing veterinarian of Equine Surgery in Bryan/College Station, Texas. Judge Stoudt has served in many areas of the community as a volunteer. He is a founder of the Boys & Girls Club of East Texas and is the proud recipient of the 2016 Champion of Youth award. Judge Stoudt presently serves as a Trustee of the Centurion Club, a non-profit cooperative foundation that provides financial assistance to the families of East Texas police officers. Additionally, he is an Advisory Director of the Junior League of Longview. He is currently a member of Rotary and was named “2013 Citizen of the Year”. Judge Stoudt was also honored by the East Texas Council of Governments twice as the 2009 and 2013 Regional “Statesman of the Year”. In 2014, Judge Stoudt was appointed by Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin as chairman of the I-20 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committee for the future development of the roadway between Dallas and Shreveport. In 2014, Judge Stoudt, on behalf of Gregg County, received the Leadership Circle Platinum Award from the Texas Comptroller’s Office for excellence in transparency in financial records in Gregg County government. In 2016, Judge Stoudt was appointed by Governor of Texas Greg Abbott to serve as Chairman of the State Commission on Jail Standards. In 2017, Judge Stoudt was recognized as a Unity Honors Recipient. The Unity Honors is a life-time achievement award that pays homage to individuals in the community who have demonstrated leadership in the promotion of harmony, understanding, and social justice. He has recently announced his intention to seek a 5th term.

In addition to Judge Stoudt as Chairman, the newly elected officers for the 2017-2018 Executive Committee includes: 1st Vice Chair, Alderman Victor Perot, City of Jefferson; 2nd Vice Chair, Commissioner Paula Gentry, Upshur County; 3rd Vice Chair, Mayor Angela Raiborn, City of Rusk; and Secretary-Treasurer; Judge Lee Ann Jones, Panola County. ETCOG would also like to thank Councilman Bob Tardiff of the City of Lindale for his chairmanship of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee from 2016-2017.