SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR HISTORY BUFFS

The Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) latest travel publication is a timely redesign and expansion of the long out-of-print heritage travel guide, The Chisholm Trail: Exploring the Folklore and Legacy. It coincides with this year’s 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail. What we know today as the Chisholm Trail was a conduit for Texas longhorn cattle to move from South Texas to markets in the Midwest. Despite its relatively short existence from 1867 to the 1880s, the Chisholm Trail made an inestimable cultural impact on Texas and the nation, influencing literature, music, motion pictures, and television. The Chisholm Trail guide provides a compelling, educational experience for all heritage travelers, whether a local exploring the history surrounding three of the biggest names in cattle—Richard King, George Fulton, and Charles Stillman—and their roles in founding prominent South Texas cities, or a visitor experiencing Fort Worth’s Stockyards National Register Historic District—one of the most popular heritage travel destinations in Texas. These and dozens of diverse cultural and historical destinations across 44 cities, from Brownsville along the Rio Grande to Saint Jo and Nocona near the Red River, offer a glimpse into the rich cowboy culture and heritage of the Lone Star State. The full-color travel guide is lavishly illustrated with photos, timelines, maps, and educational information on Texas’ heritage, all in an intuitive, pocket-sized brochure. Last printed in 2002, the new version features an all-new design, expanded educational section about the trail, 10 new cities, and information about the companion mobile tour. The Chisholm Trail: Exploring the Folklore and Legacy once again joins other THC guides highlighting a wide range of Texas stories and the places that preserve them. A mobile app version of the guide is also available for free download. Part of the Texas Time Travel Tours app, the mobile tour adds to the travel experience by offering videos, first-person interviews, maps, and other useful visitor information for exploring cowboy culture and heritage in Texas. The travel guide and mobile tours are organized around 10 heritage regions in the THC’s nationally award-winning tourism initiative, the Texas Heritage Trails Program. For more information about heritage travel opportunities in Texas, visit TexasTimeTravel.com, where you can download or order a free copy of the THC’s The Chisholm Trail: Exploring the Folklore and Legacy. TAKE A SUMMER ROAD TRIP TO PROMOTE WATER AWARENESS The Texas Historical Commission (THC), the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), and Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) are taking a virtual road trip this summer to promote water awareness. Throughout the month of July, these three agencies will travel across the state looking for two of Texas’ water symbols: windmills and water towers. The public is invited to join the second annual tour by posting their own photos of water towers and windmills on Instagram. From Luling’s signature watermelon water tower to the Victoria Grist Windmill, interesting opportunities abound across the Lone Star State. Search the THC’s historic sites atlas at www.atlas.thc.state.tx.us to learn about several of the structures with significance in Texas history. To participate, follow @txwaterdevboard, @texasparkswildlife, and @txhistcomm on Instagram. Post photos from a public profile with the hashtags #txwindmills and #txwatertowers. Include the location and tag the agencies. The virtual tour runs through July 31. Five participants will be randomly selected to receive a prize from the THC, TPWD, and TWDB. Winners will be notified and announced on Instagram the week of August 1. Photos will be shared on agencies’ social media accounts throughout the campaign period. For complete guidelines and rules, visit www.twdb.texas.gov/newsmedia/promotion.

ATTEND A HISTORICAL MARKER WORKSHOP NEAR YOU OR ONLINE Join the Texas Historical Commission (THC) and learn how to research and apply for an Official Texas Historical Marker for your community. Free THC workshops, throughout the state and online, provide an overview of important historical research fundamentals as participants walk through a sample historical marker application and sample narrative. The workshops encourage consideration of the elements comprising successful marker applications. Topics include determining historical significance and integrity, conducting research, reviewing primary vs. secondary sources, using research tools, writing the narrative, and the roles of the THC and County Historical Commissions in the application process. Historical Marker program staff is offering the following workshops and webinars in the remainder of 2017: July 14: Marker Workshop, Leming (Atascosa Co.)

Role of Marker Chair (Webinar) October 6: Refinishing Workshop and Marker Workshop, San Angelo (Tom Green Co.) Check the THC marker page at thc.texas.gov for full details and locations. For more information, contact the THC’s History Programs Division at history@thc.texas.gov. MUSEUM SERVICES OFFERS SUMMER WORKSHOPS THROUGHOUT THE STATE Texas is home to more than 900 local history museums that are dedicated to telling the stories that make up a community’s unique history. The Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) Museum Services program provides training to help museums stay current on best practices and a variety of topics ranging from enhancing visitor experiences to streamlining operational procedures. Museum Services is offering a series of upcoming workshops about a variety of topics, including the following throughout July: July 26: Telling the Story in Three Dimensions: Exhibit Design and Development, Austin

