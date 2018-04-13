Summer Work Program Aims to Connect 2,000 Texas Students with Jobs

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) today announced the kickoff of its 2018 Summer Earn and Learn program that provides students with disabilities, aged 16-22, with work readiness training and paid work experience. The program is a partnership between TWC , Texas Workforce Solutions Offices and Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services ( TWS-VRS ).

Last year, more than 1,500 students participated in Summer Earn and Learn and worked in positions as design graphics assistants, customer service representatives, peer counselors and others. Small and large businesses who participated in the program include Alamo College in San Antonio, the Clements Boys & Girls Club in Killeen and CVS, HEB, and Verizon locations throughout the state.

“The Summer Earn and Learn program provides valuable opportunities for Texas students with disabilities to learn about the exciting careers available to them in the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “We encourage students and parents to contact their local Workforce Solutions office to learn more about these paid internship positions available this summer.”

Local Workforce Development Boards, who oversee the Workforce Solutions Offices, will collaborate with local TWS-VRS staff to promote the program and identify students and businesses who are interested in participating. Students will receive work readiness training and connect with a local employer, where they will have the opportunity to do hands-on work for five weeks or more. The students will learn about the employer’s industry and develop skills and work experience that will prepare them for successful transition to postsecondary education and employment.

“Employers who sign on to Summer Earn and Learn are committed to the professional development of workers in their industries and developing potentially long-term employees,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “The program provides employers with direct access to their local workforce, which consists of students who are eager to learn and work.”