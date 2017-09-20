Texans Urged to Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 23

AUSTIN – National Hunting and Fishing Day, an annual celebration of the contributions hunters and anglers make in conserving and protecting the nation’s wild resources, is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

Congress established National Hunting and Fishing Day to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation. Since launching in 1971, the day has been formally proclaimed by every U.S. president and countless governors and mayors.

In proclaiming National Hunting and Fishing Day in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about and participate in our time-honored traditions of hunting and angling and recognize the ecological, cultural, and economic benefits they provide.”

“Texas’ rich hunting and fishing heritage needs no introduction, but there are those among us who have not had the opportunity to experience our state’s great natural bounties firsthand,” said Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director. “As we celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day in Texas, I encourage each of you to take a friend, family member or co-worker fishing or hunting so they, too, can become part of our strong outdoor community of conservationists.”

Led by sportsman President Theodore Roosevelt, early conservationists urged sustainable use of fish and game, created hunting and fishing licenses, and lobbied for taxes on sporting equipment to provide funds for state conservation agencies. These actions were the foundation of the North American wildlife conservation model, a science-based, user-pay system that would foster the most dramatic conservation successes of all time.

Each year sportsmen and women are funding more projects that enable more public access areas to be open. Through license sales and excise taxes on equipment, hunters and anglers pay for most fish and wildlife conservation programs. On average, hunters spend $1,638 every year on the sport. Portions of these funds are allocated to support conservation.

This year, NASCAR legend Richard Childress has been selected to serve as the honorary chairman for National Hunting and Fishing Day. Childress, a 2017 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, a world-class high performance auto racing team based in Welcome, North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.nhfday.org .