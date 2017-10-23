TEXAS 154 CLOSURE ANNOUNCED

Motorists who normally travel State Highway 154 between Rhonesboro and Harmony schools will need to find an alternate route for the next few weeks. Contractors working on SH 154 will be closing the roadway for a culvert replacement about 1.2 miles east of Farm-to-Market Road 1002 at Rhonesboro. Property owners will have access to their homes and land, but through-traffic will be detoured onto FM 1002, FM 49 and FM 1795. The detour route will be signed accordingly.

The construction work is expected to be completed within three weeks, but weather conditions or other unforeseen problems could change the scheduled completion date.

Anyone having questions about the construction work or alternate travel routes can contact the TxDOT Area Office in Mount Pleasant at 903-572-8511.