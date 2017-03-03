Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to host 17th Annual ‘Fly Fish Texas’ March 11

ATHENS – Fly Fish Texas is back for the 17th year with a jam-packed day of activities, classes, demonstrations and vendors 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Texas Freshwater FisheriesFly Fish Texas Center. And it’s all free with the cost of admission to the TFFC.

Fly Fish Texas will feature more than a dozen classes and demonstrations geared toward everyone from the beginner fly-fisher to the experienced angler, all taught by professional guides, instructors and competitors. For those just getting started in the art of fly-fishing, classes include fly-fishing 101, all-day casting instruction, beginning fly-tying classes and caring for fly-fishing equipment. For more experienced anglers, instructors will be teaching classes on how to fly-fish the Llano River and Lake Athens, how to cast for common carp, and how to do single and double hand spey casting.