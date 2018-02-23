Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

(AUSTIN) — Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate tuition and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® prior to the close of the current enrollment period on Feb. 28.

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate tuition and school-wide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters at Texas public colleges and universities.

“The Texas Tuition Promise Fund provides an opportunity to start paying for your child’s future higher education at today’s costs,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Starting a plan for your child’s education today will help you save money on tomorrow’s expenses.”

To enroll children younger than 1 in the program at 2017-18 prices, the deadline extends to July 31. The next annual enrollment period begins Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2018-19 academic year.

Complete plan information, current prices, enrollment forms and more are available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the contracts, including Plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723). Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract.

Participation in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.