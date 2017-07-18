Texas Prepaid Tuition Program’s Newborn Enrollment Deadline Approaches

(AUSTIN) — The deadline is extended through July 31 for Texas families to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise FundSM and pay this year’s rates for all or some future tuition and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Newborns are children younger than one year at the time of enrollment.

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in costs based on today’s prices.

“It is never too early for Texas families to consider enrolling their newborns in this program,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Purchasing tuition units today allows families to lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.”

Enrollment at 2016-17 prices closed Feb. 28 for children older than one. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1 and is based on Texas public college and university tuition and school-wide required fees for the 2017-18 school year.

Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current prices, enrollment forms and more is available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 1-800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the contracts, including plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract. Participation in the plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.

COMMENTS OR COMPLAINTS: Comments or complaints may be forwarded to the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Program, Office of the Comptroller of Public Accounts at P.O. Box 13407, Austin, Texas 78711-3407, or by calling 512-936-2064.