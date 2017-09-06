 The University of Texas at Tyler Provides Learning Opportunities  for Area Music Students 

The University of Texas at Tyler provides unique learning opportunities for area high school music students during its third annual All-State Workshops.

Instrumentalists in 9 – 12 Grades will receive practice tips and tricks from The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Music faculty aimed to enhance their preparation and performance of the All-State etudes.

“This will be the second year for our All-State Jazz Workshop, to be held Sept. 16, and the third year for our All-State Workshop, scheduled for Sept. 23. Combined, both events bring more than 400 area high school musicians to campus to study and learn from our very own UT Tyler faculty,” said Dr. Sarah Roberts, assistant professor of music and event coordinator.

Both clinics will cover the Texas Music Educators Association etudes and the Association of Texas Small School Bands etudes. Those interested may call 903.566.7387 or register online, uttyler.edu/music/festivals/all-state-instrumental.php.

The University of Texas at Tyler community of recognized artists and musical professionals are committed to provide a quality learning and performance environment for all students.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for students to receive high-level instruction, at no cost, on music they will use to compete with students from across the state. The faculty enjoy working with the area musicians and have come to look forward to this event every year,” Roberts said.

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Performing Arts meets a national standard of artistic, academic and professional excellence as an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music.

Offerings include the bachelor of music and bachelor of arts in music as well as music and theater minors. For more information, visit uttyler.edu/music/.

