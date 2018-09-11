Three from Gladewater indicted by Upshur County Jury

GILMER–The Upshur County Grand Jury on Sept. 6 returned 25 indictments, six of them sealed, said District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments was as follows, his office reported:

Mystical Jo Adams, 30, of Gladewater, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on July 3. She remained in county jail under $15,000 bond.

Robert Joseph Bison Jr., 48, of Gladewater, unauthorized use of vehicle on July 10. He, too, remained in county jail under $10,000 bond.

Jessica Paige Marsh, 36, of Gladewater, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on April 4, $15,000

Joshua Brooks Freeman, 29, of Diana, was named in two separate indictments, one charging him with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and another charging him with both that offense and assault/family violence with previous conviction.

He is charged with committing the crimes March 25. Bond was set at $25,000 on each indictment.

David Gilbert Gomez, 46, of Big Sandy, assault/family violence–occlusion on May 23. He remained in county jail on other charges.

Janet Maria Dean, 33, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion on June 24, $10,000

Christopher Lonnie Watson, 43, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion last Oct. 1, $25,000

Levi Dale Andrews, 34, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance–methamphetamine last Dec. 3, $5,000

Lonnie Jim Green, 43, of Pittsburg, possession of controlled substance–methamphetamine on June 8, 2017. Bond was set at $5,000, but Green is in Bradshaw State Jail in the Henderson area.

Patricia Lynn Wilson, 46, of Jefferson, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Aug. 29, 2017, $10,000

Abron T. Palmer Jr., 71, of Gilmer, driving while intoxicated–subsequent offense on May 26, $1,500

Michael Ray Sinclair, 60, of Big Sandy, unlawful possession of firearm by felon on July 8, $15,000

Mary Catherine Donnelly Davis, 23, of Gilmer, unauthorized use of vehicle on July 10. She remained in county jail under $10,000 bail.

Bart Lindsey Vaughn, 50, of Gilmer, deadly conduct on July 4, $10,000

Samantha Kayle Laster, 26, of Gun Barrel City, debit card abuse on July 13, $5,000

Rondarius Derand Darden, 27, of Longview, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on July 19, $5,000

Kenneth Earl Ellis, 53, of Mt. Pleasant, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on July 3, $1,500

Derrick Parnell Lee, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on July 3. He remained in county jail under $1,500 bond.

Identity of anyone named in the sealed indictments was not revealed since no arrest had been made in those cases, Byrd said. They included two for assault/family violence–occlusion, two of two counts each for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and one each for abandon/endanger a child and unlawful possession of firearm by felon, said his office.