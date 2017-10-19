TOW PICKED TO LEAD GLADEWATER

By Jim Bardwell

The Gladewater City Council voted Thursday night to hire Ricky Tow as its new city manager. Tow, who will be the city’s third city manager in three years, is expected to start in about a month.

Tow, currently the city manager in Bowie, will make $105,000 per year, plus a $600 per month car allowance.

Tow and Broken Arrow, Okla. city manager Jeff Jenkins were the two finalists out of a field of 28 to replace Theo Melancon, who developed a rocky relationship with a few council members and left after just 15 months. Melancon is now the city manager in Dayton, Texas.

Tow has been at Bowie since April 2013. Bowie is located in Montague County and has a population of 5,218 according to the 2010 census. Prior to Bowie, Tow served as city manager in Cameron for four years and was city administrator in Alvord for 11 years.

In other business listed on the agenda, the council:

* Accepted a bid of $174,630 from Sunshine Farms Ltd. for 291.05 acres of city land on the north end of Lake Gladewater. The and was appraised at about $300,000.

* Approved a vacant building ordinance.

* Amended the city’s ordinance pertaining to ski regulations.

* Filling an unexpired position on the Gladewater Beautification Board with Jon Keller.

* Approved a blanket permit for the Lions Club to hold its annual turkey shoot Nov. 11.

* Approved a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the East Texas Council of Governments for a regional solid waste grant.

* Approved a resolution authorizing participation in Cities Advocating Reasonable Deregulation (CARD) related to SWEPCO.

* Approved an agreement with Gregg County for support of Lee Library.