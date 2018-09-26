Town Hall meetings planned in October

Members of the Gladewater City Council, Gladewater ISD school board and Gladewater Economic Development Corporation met Wednesday evening to continue their ongoing discussion on what can be done in a joint effort to make Gladewater a better place to live, work and raise a family.

After visiting dozens of options, he group has focused on the basic needs such as cleaning up the city, promoteing tourism in the downtown shopping areas and the lake, and building unity and pride in the community.

Now the group wants to hear what the people think is needed to improve their hometown.

Four town hall meetings will be held in in October. Those dates and locations are:

Monday, October 15 6:30 PM

Weldon Alumni Center

Monday, October 22 6:30 PM

Library

Tuesday, October 23 6:30 PM

St. James Baptist Church

Monday, October 29 6:30 PM

Gladewater Community Center for Education (GCCE Building in front of high school)