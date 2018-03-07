TRAFFIC ALERT NIGHTTIME CLOSURE OF I-20 RAMPS at FM 849



HIDEAWAY – The I-20 westbound ramps and the intersection at FM 849 at Hideaway will be closed at 7 p.m. today for pavement work. This work will be conducted over a couple of days necessitating closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and Thursday night. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays.

An emergency bridge replacement project is ongoing to replace the bridge at FM 849. The project is constructing a new four-span reinforced concrete bridge to replace the old steel and concrete structure which was removed after being struck last November. Work also includes the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.