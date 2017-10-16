Tricks and Treats at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Cente

ATHENS – Halloween at the Hatchery is Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s way of giving East Texas families a safe place to go trick-or-treating outdoors while raising money for local causes.

The outdoor venue will be decorated with a fright-free Halloween theme and feature family-friendly games and activities Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will hand out free candy from booths located on the center’s grounds.

Admission for Halloween at the Hatchery is $1 per person, and all proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Trick-or-treaters can enter the event from three areas including the Visitor Center entrance, the bus and trailer parking lot gate, and the overflow parking lot gate. The overflow parking lot is close to the Anglers Pavilion and is located on Peninsula Point Road.

On the day of the event, the TFFC will be open during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will reopen at 6 p.m. for this special event.

No one will be admitted between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and no pets are allowed. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Event sponsors are Texas Farm Bureau, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Athens Chamber of Commerce, Citizens National Bank, Texas Trust Credit Union, Sonic of Athens, Island Tan, Cricket Wireless, Loan Express, MedTex Converters, Virtual Communications Specialists, Athens Dental Works, Prosperity Bank, Country Place Senior Living, Aaron’s, Crestway Park Dental, Holiday Inn Express Athens, Athens Screen Printing, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Heaton Eye Associates, Walmart Supercenter of Athens, Kens Pizza, BriteSmile Dental, ETMC, Acme Brick Company Center.

Businesses or organizations interested in reserving a booth or helping to decorate the grounds for the event can contact Kyle Brookshear at (903) 670-2285.