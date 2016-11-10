TWC Announces Operation Welcome Home and Military Family Support Programs

$5 Million in grants to support transitioning military service members and their families

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today announced two new initiatives to serve Texas veterans and their families. The Operation Welcome Home and the Military Family Support programs were developed to assist recently separated service members and their spouses who are experiencing challenges in finding employment, completing two to four-year college programs or obtaining an appropriate certification to compete in the Texas job market.

These new programs are initiatives under the recommendations to enhance education and employment opportunities for veterans published in the Tri-Agency Report to the Office of the Governor from the Texas Education Agency, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Workforce Commission. The report entitled: Prosperity Requires Being Bold: Integrating Education and the Workforce for a Bright Texas Future was issued today.

“Our veterans are highly-trained and have sacrificed much for our country, which is why I have asked our state agencies to identify ways to enhance education and employment opportunities for veterans, in addition to accelerating the transition of our military heroes into the Texas workforce,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Operation Welcome Home and the Military Family Support programs help meet the needs of our transitioning military members in Texas by providing improved employment services to ensure that veterans may prosper in the next chapter of their lives.”

“We are pleased that Texas veterans will have access to Operation Welcome Home and the Military Family Support programs that connect our veterans and their families with the advantages that Texas offers,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Andres Alcantar. “Texas’ robust job market, quality of life and the services we offer veterans make us second to none as a post-service destination.”

Operation Welcome Home provides $4 million in grant funding to be used to train approximately 2,000 transitioning service members over the next two years. Skills to Transition training funding will complement the efforts of the other transition programs and provide training opportunities to service members preparing for employment in high-growth, high-demand occupations.

“The introduction of Operation Welcome Home and the Military Family Support programs will provide Texas employers more opportunities to connect with Texas veterans and their spouses who possess the skills and experience they need,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “These programs give employers access to a more qualified workforce and recognizes the veteran’s training and experience gained during their service to our country.”

The Military Family Support program provides $1 million in grants to fund employment assistance for military spouses including enhanced job search assistance, assessment of skills, labor market information, and résumé writing and interview skills assistance.

“The transition to civilian life can be unnerving for many veterans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “These programs will guide disconnected and former service members and their spouses to job training resources that are available to them throughout the Lone Star State and provide them with the skills to succeed in our talented labor force.”