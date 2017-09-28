TWO SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS/Correspondent

A Gilmer man and a Longview man were sentenced to federal prison last week in Tyler after pleading guilty last May to drug trafficking charges, said Brit Featherston, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

Quentin Leonta Brown, 40, of Gilmer, received 144 months for conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, cocaine and crack cocaine, said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the U.S. attorney’s office in Beaumont.

Salhaine Nijel Freeman, 23, drew 57 months for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, Walston said. Both men pleaded guilty May 30, and were sentenced Sept. 26 by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield, she said in a press release.

“According to information presented in court,” a federal grand jury had indicted the pair Jan. 18, charging them with “multiple drug trafficking and firearms violations,” Walston said.

Investigating the case were the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Longview Police Department and the Gregg County CODE Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby prosecuted the case.