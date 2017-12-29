TxDOT crews prepare for bad weather

TYLER – TxDOT crews are preparing I-20 and other major roadways for winter conditions forecast for the area New Year’s Weekend and into next week. Pre-treating operations using a brine solution began Thursday and will continue Friday and Saturday targeting roadways and elevated structures that have the potential to freeze during winter conditions.

Brine is a salt and water solution applied to roadways creating a barrier that helps prevent ice and snow from sticking to the surface. It has proven to be a cost-effective and environmentally safer treatment than other anti-icing and de-icing applications allowing TxDOT to more effectively pre-treat roadways.

In addition to the pre-treatment, maintenance crews in the Tyler District’s 8-counties are readying equipment and materials to address roadway situations as weather conditions change. Once winter conditions set in, crews will work 24/7 to monitor and treat roadways, especially highly exposed areas that are susceptible to wind and ice such as bridges, ramps and overpasses, to keep them passable and safe for travel.



Safety tips for winter driving:

• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

• Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions and notices for road closures due to snow or ice.

• Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

• Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

• Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid.

• Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.

• Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

• Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

• Assemble an emergency roadside kit, including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water.