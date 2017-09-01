UNION GROVE CELEBRATES HOMECOMING TODAY

Follow Us: by
This year’s Union Grove Homecoming Court includes: Wyleigh Wilson (Freshman), Ashlin Grace (Sophomore), Abigail Aaron (Junior), Savanna Chambliss (Senior), Summer Grubbs (Senior) and Haley Breazeale (Senior). Photo by Kim Hill
WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY:
Parade Friday 1:45pm
Pep-Rally Friday @ Lions Den 2:45pm Hosted By KYKX Sports Guy & Pigskin Bob
Crowning of the Queen 7pm Friday Night
KO v Overton 7:30pm Friday Night
UG Sweepstakes Band Marches at Half time Friday Night On OUR Field!
Alumni Reception in Cafeteria at Half Time
UG Student Mireya Evans Sings ‘God Bless America’ between 3rd & 4th Quarter.
*We will not have the Harley Loop
*We will not have the Jr. Class Supper-Rescheduled for Home Game Sept 15th
