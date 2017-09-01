Advertisement, City, Community, Editorial, Featured, News, News - General, Police, Politics, Schools, Website

UNION GROVE CELEBRATES HOMECOMING TODAY


This year’s Union Grove Homecoming Court includes: Wyleigh Wilson (Freshman), Ashlin Grace (Sophomore), Abigail Aaron (Junior), Savanna Chambliss (Senior), Summer Grubbs (Senior) and Haley Breazeale (Senior).   Photo by Kim Hill

 

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY:

Parade Friday 1:45pm

Pep-Rally Friday @ Lions Den 2:45pm Hosted By KYKX Sports Guy & Pigskin Bob

Crowning of the Queen 7pm Friday Night

KO v Overton 7:30pm Friday Night

UG Sweepstakes Band Marches at Half time Friday Night On OUR Field!

Alumni Reception in Cafeteria at Half Time

UG Student Mireya Evans Sings ‘God Bless America’ between 3rd & 4th Quarter.

 

*We will not have the Harley Loop

*We will not have the Jr. Class Supper-Rescheduled for Home Game Sept 15th


