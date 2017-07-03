UNION GROVE, WHITE OAK MAKE UIL LONE STAR CUP WINNER LIST

Follow Us: by
2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup Winners Announced
AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup, and Union Grove and White Oak made the list.
Conroe The Woodlands won its sixth overall UIL Lone Star Cup trophy (tied-3rd all-time) with state championships in boys cross country, girls swimming & diving and boys track & field. The Conference 6A winner also earned points with a state runner-up in football, 3rd-place teams at state in girls cross country and boys swimming & diving, and regional finalists in volleyball, softball and girls soccer. The Highlanders last won the UIL Lone Star Cup in 2011.
Returning to the top of its class, Dallas Highland Park won its 10th UIL Lone Star Cup title (most all-time) with 106 points in Conference 5A. The Scots won five team state championships – the most among this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup winners – in team tennis, football, girls soccer, boys golf and boys swimming & diving. Dallas Highland Park’s last UIL Lone Star Cup win came in 2008.
In Conference 4A, Argyle earned its sixth consecutive (tied-1st all-time) and eighth overall (2nd all-time) UIL Lone Star Cup trophy. The Eagles earned 128 points (most of any school in 2016-17) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and boys golf, state runners-up in marching band and volleyball, and state semifinalists in boys basketball.
Wall captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory with deep playoff runs in multiple team sports. The Hawks were state runners-up in baseball, state semifinalists in football, regional finalists in girls basketball and regional semifinalists in softball and boys basketball. They also earned points at state with a third-place finish in boys track & field and a fourth-place finish in girls track & field.
Another first-time winner, Sundown secured the Conference 2A UIL Lone Star Cup with state championships in boys and girls cross country. The reigning state runners-up in marching band also earned points for being regional semifinalists in girls basketball and fifth-place finishers at state in boys and girls track & field and academics.
With state championships in academics and girls basketball, Nazareth claimed the Conference 1A UIL Lone Star Cup. The Swifts were state runners-up in girls cross country, regional finalists in boys basketball and had most match wins at state tennis. Nazareth is one of three first-time winners this year, the most since 2006 (Lindsay, Argyle and Conroe The Woodlands).
The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.
The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.
Below are the Top 25 schools in each conference for this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup Standings:
CONFERENCE 6A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Conroe The Woodlands
|121
|2
|Southlake Carroll
|102
|3
|Keller
|97
|4
|Austin Westlake
|88
|5
|Lewisville Hebron
|67
|San Antonio Reagan
|67
|7
|Allen
|66
|8
|Duncanville
|64
|9
|Austin Lake Travis
|63
|10
|Pflugerville Hendrickson
|60
|11
|Klein
|59
|12
|Austin Bowie
|58
|Plano West
|58
|14
|Cypress Ranch
|57
|Humble Kingwood
|57
|16
|Deer Park
|56
|Katy Seven Lakes
|56
|18
|Rockwall
|51
|19
|Galena Park North Shore
|50
|Laredo United
|50
|21
|Coppell
|49
|22
|Norhside Brandeis
|48
|23
|Fort Bend Ridge Point
|47
|Humble Atascocita
|47
|McAllen
|47
CONFERENCE 5A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Dallas Highland Park
|106
|2
|Frisco Wakeland
|84
|Grapevine
|84
|4
|Aledo
|78
|5
|Prosper
|69
|6
|Amarillo
|67
|Dripping Springs
|67
|8
|Manvel
|65
|9
|Cedar Park
|64
|10
|Canyon Randall
|63
|Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
|63
|12
|San Antonio Alamo Heights
|61
|13
|College Station
|58
|14
|Austin
|57
|15
|Port Neches-Groves
|54
|Richmond Foster
|54
|17
|Brownsville Veterans Memorial
|52
|18
|Leander Rouse
|50
|Lewisville The Colony
|50
|Magnolia
|50
|Mansfield Legacy
|50
|22
|Humble Kingwood Park
|48
|Lucas Lovejoy
|48
|North Richland Hills Birdville
|48
|25
|Colleyville Heritage
|47
|Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
|47
CONFERENCE 4A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Argyle
|128
|2
|Abilene Wylie
|92
|3
|Liberty Hill
|78
|4
|Kennedale
|71
|5
|Boerne
|70
|6
|Andrews
|67
|7
|Fredericksburg
|59
|8
|Stephenville
|58
|9
|Texarkana Pleasant Grove
|54
|10
|Wimberley
|51
|11
|Bushland
|50
|Paris North Lamar
|50
|13
|La Vernia
|49
|14
|Carthage
|48
|Levelland
|48
|16
|China Spring
|47
|Silsbee
|47
|18
|Kilgore
|46
|Midlothian Heritage
|46
|Salado
|46
|21
|Carrollton Ranchview
|44
|Lorena
|44
|Monahans
|44
|Princeton
|44
|San Elizario
|44
CONFERENCE 3A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Wall
|78
|2
|Brock
|72
|3
|East Bernard
|52.67
|4
|Goliad
|52
|Sunnyvale
|52
|6
|Peaster
|48
|7
|Canadian
|46
|8
|Teague
|44
|9
|Corpus Christi London
|42
|Holliday
|42
|Mineola
|42
|Odem
|42
|13
|Little River Academy
|40
|Littlefield
|40
|Poth
|40
|White Oak
|40
|17
|Franklin
|38
|Grandview
|38
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|38
|Whitesboro
|38
|21
|Alpine
|36
|Callisburg
|36
|Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
|36
|Pottsboro
|36
|25
|Gunter
|34
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
|34
|Shallowater
|34
|Vanderbilt Industrial
|34
|Woodville
|34
CONFERENCE 2A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Sundown
|72.67
|2
|Lindsay
|64
|3
|Mason
|60
|4
|Crawford
|54
|Shiner
|54
|6
|New Deal
|52
|7
|Muenster
|48
|Weimar
|48
|9
|Albany
|44
|Gladewater Union Grove
|44
|11
|Evadale
|42
|Forsan
|42
|Mart
|42
|Windthorst
|42
|15
|Archer City
|40
|Grapeland
|40
|Price Carlisle
|40
|Thorndale
|40
|19
|Bells
|38
|Post
|38
|Woden
|38
|22
|Harper
|36
|Iola
|36
|Martin’s Mill
|36
|Refugio
|36
CONFERENCE 1A
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Nazareth
|76
|2
|Gail Borden County
|66
|3
|Happy
|56
|4
|Abbott
|52
|Slocum
|52
|Tioga
|52
|7
|Blum
|50
|8
|Dodd City
|48
|9
|Cross Plains
|46
|10
|Gilmer Union Hill
|38
|11
|D’Hanis
|36
|Slidell
|36
|13
|Garden City
|34
|14
|Jonesboro
|33
|15
|Bartlett
|32
|Lipan
|32
|17
|Saltillo
|31
|18
|Bruni
|30
|Clyde Eula
|30
|Fayetteville
|30
|Richland Springs
|30
|Sulphur Bluff
|30
|Tilden McMullen County
|30
|24
|Avalon
|28
|Coolidge
|28
|Graford
|28
|May
|28
|Moulton
|28
|Turkey Valley
|28
