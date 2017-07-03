UNION GROVE, WHITE OAK MAKE UIL LONE STAR CUP WINNER LIST

2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup, and Union Grove and White Oak made the list.

Conroe The Woodlands won its sixth overall UIL Lone Star Cup trophy (tied-3rd all-time) with state championships in boys cross country, girls swimming & diving and boys track & field. The Conference 6A winner also earned points with a state runner-up in football, 3rd-place teams at state in girls cross country and boys swimming & diving, and regional finalists in volleyball, softball and girls soccer. The Highlanders last won the UIL Lone Star Cup in 2011.

Returning to the top of its class, Dallas Highland Park won its 10th UIL Lone Star Cup title (most all-time) with 106 points in Conference 5A. The Scots won five team state championships – the most among this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup winners – in team tennis, football, girls soccer, boys golf and boys swimming & diving. Dallas Highland Park’s last UIL Lone Star Cup win came in 2008.

In Conference 4A, Argyle earned its sixth consecutive (tied-1st all-time) and eighth overall (2nd all-time) UIL Lone Star Cup trophy. The Eagles earned 128 points (most of any school in 2016-17) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and boys golf, state runners-up in marching band and volleyball, and state semifinalists in boys basketball.

Wall captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory with deep playoff runs in multiple team sports. The Hawks were state runners-up in baseball, state semifinalists in football, regional finalists in girls basketball and regional semifinalists in softball and boys basketball. They also earned points at state with a third-place finish in boys track & field and a fourth-place finish in girls track & field.

Another first-time winner, Sundown secured the Conference 2A UIL Lone Star Cup with state championships in boys and girls cross country. The reigning state runners-up in marching band also earned points for being regional semifinalists in girls basketball and fifth-place finishers at state in boys and girls track & field and academics.

With state championships in academics and girls basketball, Nazareth claimed the Conference 1A UIL Lone Star Cup. The Swifts were state runners-up in girls cross country, regional finalists in boys basketball and had most match wins at state tennis. Nazareth is one of three first-time winners this year, the most since 2006 (Lindsay, Argyle and Conroe The Woodlands).

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.

Below are the Top 25 schools in each conference for this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup Standings:

CONFERENCE 6A

Place School Points 1 Conroe The Woodlands 121 2 Southlake Carroll 102 3 Keller 97 4 Austin Westlake 88 5 Lewisville Hebron 67 San Antonio Reagan 67 7 Allen 66 8 Duncanville 64 9 Austin Lake Travis 63 10 Pflugerville Hendrickson 60 11 Klein 59 12 Austin Bowie 58 Plano West 58 14 Cypress Ranch 57 Humble Kingwood 57 16 Deer Park 56 Katy Seven Lakes 56 18 Rockwall 51 19 Galena Park North Shore 50 Laredo United 50 21 Coppell 49 22 Norhside Brandeis 48 23 Fort Bend Ridge Point 47 Humble Atascocita 47 McAllen 47

CONFERENCE 5A

Place School Points 1 Dallas Highland Park 106 2 Frisco Wakeland 84 Grapevine 84 4 Aledo 78 5 Prosper 69 6 Amarillo 67 Dripping Springs 67 8 Manvel 65 9 Cedar Park 64 10 Canyon Randall 63 Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 63 12 San Antonio Alamo Heights 61 13 College Station 58 14 Austin 57 15 Port Neches-Groves 54 Richmond Foster 54 17 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 52 18 Leander Rouse 50 Lewisville The Colony 50 Magnolia 50 Mansfield Legacy 50 22 Humble Kingwood Park 48 Lucas Lovejoy 48 North Richland Hills Birdville 48 25 Colleyville Heritage 47 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 47

CONFERENCE 4A

Place School Points 1 Argyle 128 2 Abilene Wylie 92 3 Liberty Hill 78 4 Kennedale 71 5 Boerne 70 6 Andrews 67 7 Fredericksburg 59 8 Stephenville 58 9 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 54 10 Wimberley 51 11 Bushland 50 Paris North Lamar 50 13 La Vernia 49 14 Carthage 48 Levelland 48 16 China Spring 47 Silsbee 47 18 Kilgore 46 Midlothian Heritage 46 Salado 46 21 Carrollton Ranchview 44 Lorena 44 Monahans 44 Princeton 44 San Elizario 44

CONFERENCE 3A

Place School Points 1 Wall 78 2 Brock 72 3 East Bernard 52.67 4 Goliad 52 Sunnyvale 52 6 Peaster 48 7 Canadian 46 8 Teague 44 9 Corpus Christi London 42 Holliday 42 Mineola 42 Odem 42 13 Little River Academy 40 Littlefield 40 Poth 40 White Oak 40 17 Franklin 38 Grandview 38 Santa Gertrudis Academy 38 Whitesboro 38 21 Alpine 36 Callisburg 36 Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 36 Pottsboro 36 25 Gunter 34 Nacogdoches Central Heights 34 Shallowater 34 Vanderbilt Industrial 34 Woodville 34

CONFERENCE 2A

Place School Points 1 Sundown 72.67 2 Lindsay 64 3 Mason 60 4 Crawford 54 Shiner 54 6 New Deal 52 7 Muenster 48 Weimar 48 9 Albany 44 Gladewater Union Grove 44 11 Evadale 42 Forsan 42 Mart 42 Windthorst 42 15 Archer City 40 Grapeland 40 Price Carlisle 40 Thorndale 40 19 Bells 38 Post 38 Woden 38 22 Harper 36 Iola 36 Martin’s Mill 36 Refugio 36

CONFERENCE 1A