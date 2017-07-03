Advertisement, City, Community, Editorial, Featured, News, News - General, Police, Politics, Schools, Website

UNION GROVE, WHITE OAK MAKE UIL LONE STAR CUP WINNER LIST


2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2016-17 UIL Lone Star Cup, and Union Grove and White Oak made the list.

Conroe The Woodlands won its sixth overall UIL Lone Star Cup trophy (tied-3rd all-time) with state championships in boys cross country, girls swimming & diving and boys track & field. The Conference 6A winner also earned points with a state runner-up in football, 3rd-place teams at state in girls cross country and boys swimming & diving, and regional finalists in volleyball, softball and girls soccer. The Highlanders last won the UIL Lone Star Cup in 2011.

Returning to the top of its class, Dallas Highland Park won its 10th UIL Lone Star Cup title (most all-time) with 106 points in Conference 5A. The Scots won five team state championships – the most among this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup winners – in team tennis, football, girls soccer, boys golf and boys swimming & diving. Dallas Highland Park’s last UIL Lone Star Cup win came in 2008.

In Conference 4A, Argyle earned its sixth consecutive (tied-1st all-time) and eighth overall (2nd all-time) UIL Lone Star Cup trophy. The Eagles earned 128 points (most of any school in 2016-17) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and boys golf, state runners-up in marching band and volleyball, and state semifinalists in boys basketball.

Wall captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory with deep playoff runs in multiple team sports. The Hawks were state runners-up in baseball, state semifinalists in football, regional finalists in girls basketball and regional semifinalists in softball and boys basketball. They also earned points at state with a third-place finish in boys track & field and a fourth-place finish in girls track & field.

Another first-time winner, Sundown secured the Conference 2A UIL Lone Star Cup with state championships in boys and girls cross country. The reigning state runners-up in marching band also earned points for being regional semifinalists in girls basketball and fifth-place finishers at state in boys and girls track & field and academics.

With state championships in academics and girls basketball, Nazareth claimed the Conference 1A UIL Lone Star Cup. The Swifts were state runners-up in girls cross country, regional finalists in boys basketball and had most match wins at state tennis. Nazareth is one of three first-time winners this year, the most since 2006 (Lindsay, Argyle and Conroe The Woodlands).

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year.

Below are the Top 25 schools in each conference for this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup Standings:

 

CONFERENCE 6A

 

Place School Points
1 Conroe The Woodlands 121
2 Southlake Carroll 102
3 Keller 97
4 Austin Westlake 88
5 Lewisville Hebron 67
San Antonio Reagan 67
7 Allen 66
8 Duncanville 64
9 Austin Lake Travis 63
10 Pflugerville Hendrickson 60
11 Klein 59
12 Austin Bowie 58
Plano West 58
14 Cypress Ranch 57
Humble Kingwood 57
16 Deer Park 56
Katy Seven Lakes 56
18 Rockwall 51
19 Galena Park North Shore 50
Laredo United 50
21 Coppell 49
22 Norhside Brandeis 48
23 Fort Bend Ridge Point 47
Humble Atascocita 47
McAllen 47

 

 

CONFERENCE 5A

 

Place School Points
1 Dallas Highland Park 106
2 Frisco Wakeland 84
Grapevine 84
4 Aledo 78
5 Prosper 69
6 Amarillo 67
Dripping Springs 67
8 Manvel 65
9 Cedar Park 64
10 Canyon Randall 63
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 63
12 San Antonio Alamo Heights 61
13 College Station 58
14 Austin 57
15 Port Neches-Groves 54
Richmond Foster 54
17 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 52
18 Leander Rouse 50
Lewisville The Colony 50
Magnolia 50
Mansfield Legacy 50
22 Humble Kingwood Park 48
Lucas Lovejoy 48
North Richland Hills Birdville 48
25 Colleyville Heritage 47
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 47

 

 

CONFERENCE 4A

 

Place School Points
1 Argyle 128
2 Abilene Wylie 92
3 Liberty Hill 78
4 Kennedale 71
5 Boerne 70
6 Andrews 67
7 Fredericksburg 59
8 Stephenville 58
9 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 54
10 Wimberley 51
11 Bushland 50
Paris North Lamar 50
13 La Vernia 49
14 Carthage 48
Levelland 48
16 China Spring 47
Silsbee 47
18 Kilgore 46
Midlothian Heritage 46
Salado 46
21 Carrollton Ranchview 44
Lorena 44
Monahans 44
Princeton 44
San Elizario 44

 

 

CONFERENCE 3A

 

Place School Points
1 Wall 78
2 Brock 72
3 East Bernard 52.67
4 Goliad 52
Sunnyvale 52
6 Peaster 48
7 Canadian 46
8 Teague 44
9 Corpus Christi London 42
Holliday 42
Mineola 42
Odem 42
13 Little River Academy 40
Littlefield 40
Poth 40
White Oak 40
17 Franklin 38
Grandview 38
Santa Gertrudis Academy 38
Whitesboro 38
21 Alpine 36
Callisburg 36
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 36
Pottsboro 36
25 Gunter 34
Nacogdoches Central Heights 34
Shallowater 34
Vanderbilt Industrial 34
Woodville 34

 

 

CONFERENCE 2A

 

Place School Points
1 Sundown 72.67
2 Lindsay 64
3 Mason 60
4 Crawford 54
Shiner 54
6 New Deal 52
7 Muenster 48
Weimar 48
9 Albany 44
Gladewater Union Grove 44
11 Evadale 42
Forsan 42
Mart 42
Windthorst 42
15 Archer City 40
Grapeland 40
Price Carlisle 40
Thorndale 40
19 Bells 38
Post 38
Woden 38
22 Harper 36
Iola 36
Martin’s Mill 36
Refugio 36

 

 

CONFERENCE 1A

 

Place School Points
1 Nazareth 76
2 Gail Borden County 66
3 Happy 56
4 Abbott 52
Slocum 52
Tioga 52
7 Blum 50
8 Dodd City 48
9 Cross Plains 46
10 Gilmer Union Hill 38
11 D’Hanis 36
Slidell 36
13 Garden City 34
14 Jonesboro 33
15 Bartlett 32
Lipan 32
17 Saltillo 31
18 Bruni 30
Clyde Eula 30
Fayetteville 30
Richland Springs 30
Sulphur Bluff 30
Tilden McMullen County 30
24 Avalon 28
Coolidge 28
Graford 28
May 28
Moulton 28
Turkey Valley 28

