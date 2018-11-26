Union Grove WSC application on agenda

GILMER–Upshur County Commissioners Court on Friday will consider awarding a contract for engineering services on the Union Grove Water Supply Corporation’s application for a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

That is among 11 items, counting such matters as the invocation and adjournment, on the agenda for the 9 a.m. public meeting on the third floor of the Upshur County Courthouse. The court is to consider approving the Selection Review Committee’s recommendation on the engineering services contract.

The court is also scheduled to:

–Consider adopting a resolution supporting a Texas Historical Commission grant to update the Upshur County Courthouse Preservation master plan.

–Consider approving a resolution authorizing signatories for a Texas Community Development Block Grant.

–Hear from Upshur 4-H County Council membrs concerning the 2017-18 4-H year.

–Consider a request from the committee for the city of Gilmer’s Yulefest celebration, scheduled Saturday, to use a vacant county-owned lot across from the courthouse for a “petting zoo.”

–Consider clarifying a resoluton abandoning the Upshur County plat at Rhonesboro community.

–Consider a resolution “adopting and/or reaffirming policies and procedures for civil rights, equal opportunity, Limited English Proficiency Plan, and fair housing as required by the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program, and authorizing publication of required notices.”

–Consider proclaiming December as Fair Housing Month and auuthorizing publishing a Fair Housing Public Service announcement.

–Consider several items, which are subgrouped under one item on the agenda, ranging from paying bills and approving the payroll to accepting various documents, etc.