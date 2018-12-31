UPSHUR COUNTY AUDITOR RESIGNS

BY PHILLIP WILLIAMS

GILMER–Upshur County Auditor Brandy Lee resigned effective Dec. 31, and 115th District Judge-elect Dean Fowler announced that he would appoint Wood County employee Connie E. Williams as auditor on his first day in office New Year’s Day.

Fowler, who concluded 16 years as county judge at year’s end, said Dec. 28 he would hold a required public hearing on the appointment at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, following the 1:30 p.m. inaugural ceremony for himself and several newly-elected and returning county officials. The swearing-in and hearing were to take place in the county courtroom of the Upshur County Courthouse.

Williams was among two applicants to succeed Lee, who had been auditor since July 2013 and resigned to enter private sector insurance-related work for State Rep. Cole Hefner. (Hefner, a former Upshur County commissioner who was elected to the state legislature after moving to Titus County and whose legislative district does not include Upshur County, was re-elected in November to a second two-year term).

Williams, a certified public accountant from the Mineola area, has been felony case coordinator and senior office administrator for the Wood County district attorney’s office in Quitman since May 2016. Her resume’ said she is certified in government auditing, and that she holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting with honors from the University of New Mexico and a master’s science in accountancy degree from the University of Phoenix.

It further stated she has “over 22 years in both public accounting, specializing in state and local government entities, and as the financial officer for profit and non-profit companies. Responsibilities included financial oversight of a public university and two nonprofit research facilities.”

According to her resume’, prior to her current post, she worked for BTH Bank in Quitman, Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash., Associated Universities Inc., Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute and Omni Corporation. The latter two entities were in New Mexico.

Fowler, who succeeds longtime 115th District Judge Lauren Parish to serve Upshur and Marion Counties, said Williams would not attend the public hearing concerning her appointment.

In an email sent on the day her resignation was effective, Lee said that after 16 years employment with Upshur County (in the sheriff’s office, as clerk in the Precinct 3 and Precinct 1 justice of the peace offices, county clerk and auditor), “I am looking forward to the opportunities that this new career path will present.” Her new job will, in part, involve bookkeeping, software and being an administrative assistant.

“I have given two of the incoming members of the commissioners court a brief overview of the accounting system and reports,” Lee added. “I’ve also spent several hours with the incoming auditor going over the most significant duties of the office so that she will have a better foundation than I did when I took over in 2013.”

Lee further thanked voters for electing her county clerk in 2010, saying “Without their vote of confidence, I never would have had the opportunity to be considered for county auditor.” (She resigned about two and a half years into her four-year term as clerk to become auditor, and she thanked Parish for appointing her to that post.)

The outgoing auditor further expressed appreciation to Fowler and county commissioners “for maintaining a professional working relationship with my office. Although we frequently disagreed on issues, we worked together peacefully most of the time.”

Lee additionally thanked Assistant County Auditors Linda Sikes and Greg Dodson, calling them “valuable assets to the county, and outstanding employees who made every day enjoyable no matter what was going on.”