UPSHUR COUNTY LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS REMINDED TO REPORT FORAGE LOSSES BY JAN. 30

Follow Us: by
Upshur County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Chris Lynn reminds livestock producers who suffered 2016 grazing losses due to drought to report their losses and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) by Jan. 30, 2017.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land. Producers in Upshur County are eligible to apply for 2016 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact the Smith-Upshur-Gregg County FSA Office with any questions regarding specific forage crops that are eligible.
“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Upshur County,” said Lynn. “I encourage all Upshur County affected livestock producers to contact the Smith-Upshur-Gregg County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”
Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30, 2017, for losses that occurred throughout 2016. Producers who already have appointments scheduled require no additional action to meet the deadline.
Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland.
Visit www.usda.gov/disaster to learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs or contact the Smith-Upshur-Gregg County FSA Office at 903-561-6042. To find a local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.
SHARE by