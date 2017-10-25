UPSHUR SETS SENIOR EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXPO

GILMER–A “Senior Preparedness Expo,” aimed at helping senior citizens deal with potential emergencies ranging from tornadoes to identity theft, is set Friday, Nov. 10, at the Gilmer Civic Center.

The free event for those age 55 and older, and for senior citizens’ caregivers, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the center on U.S. 271. Advance registration is not necessary.

Sponsoring the expo are United HealthCare, the Gilmer Police Department, Upshur County emergency services, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas State Health and Human Services.

Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator Marc Nichols will speak on tornado and fire preparedness, while Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case will discuss identity theft.

Calvin Nicholson of Texas State Health and Human Services will speak concerning vaccinations. Julie York, an Upshur County extension agent, will speak on Medicare fraud and possibly discuss financial preparedness.

In addition, representatives of Secure, a new non-profit Tyler-based organization focusing on senior emergency preparedness, will make a presentation.

The expo will also feature a blown-up replica called a “walk-through colon,” provided by the University of Texas Health Center at Tyler to educate attendees about colon health. And a “variety of vendors focusing on senior care” will attend, York said.

The first 300 persons arriving will receive a “Go Bag” with emergency preparedeness items, such as a whistle to use if someone is trapped.

The Texas 4-H Foundation is providing the bags, and Upshur County 4-H members are filling them.

For more information on the expo, contact York at the extension office in Gilmer at 903-843-4019.