Upshur votes to fix library’s leaking roof

GILMER–Upshur County Commissioners Court, meeting in special session, voted 3-0 with one abstention last Thursday afternoon to approve approximately $3,000 worth of repairs to the leaky roof of the Upshur County Library.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka told this newspaper after the meeting he abstained because there is a “question on who has ownership of the building.” He did not elaborate.

Commissioners Mike Spencer, Don Gross and Paula Gentry approved the repairs recommended by county building maintenance supervisor David Womble. Womble said work would begin after Oct. 1 (the beginning date for the county’s new 2016-17 fiscal year budget) because the current 2015-16 budget lacks funds for the repairs.

Womble also warned the court that the roof has rust spots, and that $50,000 would be required to repair the roof overall, perhaps in two years.

In other business, the court approved three resolutions concerning potential state legislation.

One of the resolutions, which County Judge Dean Fowler said were prepared by the Texas Association of Counties for forwarding to the state legislature, opposes placing caps on appraisals and revenues.

Another opposes unfunded mandates from the state (ordering the county to do certain things without providing state funding.) The third supports providing state funds for indigent defendants’ attorneys in criminal cases rather than using county funds.

The court also Thursday:

–Named County Emergency Management Coordinator Marc Nichols to the additional post of county fire marshal at a monthly salary of $500.

–Canceled a scheduled $40,000 payment for an asphalt zipper machine. County Road Administrator Andy Jordan told this newspaper he decided to use the funds for three loads of oil instead.

–Approved amendments to the 2015-16 budget.

–Changed dates for the “county dump days” to Sept. 24 alone.

–Approved using Courthouse Security Funds to re-key a fourth floor office in the courthouse. After the meeting, Fowler said the move would cost less than $100.