UT Health Northeast To Construct Building for New School of Community and Rural Health

TYLER – The Board of Regents of The University of Texas System today approved $30 million in Permanent University Funds for construction of a three-story building on the campus of UT Health Northeast for the School of Community and Rural Health. It will be located south of the Academic Center and will take approximately 18 months to complete. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in spring 2017.

The building is in the design phase, but current estimates place the square footage between 81,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include space for classrooms, offices, and administration. Smith Group of Dallas is the architectural firm. They also designed UT Tyler’s School of Pharmacy building.

“This is the first free-standing, academic building on our campus. It will support our current and future educational needs,” said Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, president, UT Health Northeast. “Northeast Texas has many public health challenges and disparities. This building will be a model for wellness in the community, promoting a healthy lifestyle and educating the community on the core areas of public health. My thanks to the Board of Regents for their support of the School of Community and Rural Health, which will provide career opportunities for students and community educational outreach to help improve the health of everyone in East Texas.”

Beginning in January, the UT Health Northeast School of Community and Rural Health will offer a Master of Public Health degree. The school is accepting applications through December 9. Scholarships and sponsorships are available.

Classes will be held in existing buildings on the campus until the new facility is complete. When finished, the building will also accommodate educational space for occupational and environmental health, community health, policy and management, biostatistics and epidemiology, academic affairs, and open space for future growth.