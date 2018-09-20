UT Tyler Announces CFO, COO Appointments 

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler recently announced the appointment of Dr. Kimberly Laird as vice president of budget and finance and chief financial officer and Jerry Stuff as vice president of operations and strategic initiatives and chief operations officer. Laird brings to UT Tyler more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership, including nine years in Texas higher education administration. Most recently, she served as associate vice president and controller for a Dallas university. “Dr. Laird is extremely accomplished and has served in numerous fiscal capacities in higher education and in multimillion-dollar corporations,’’ said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. “We are looking forward to the leadership, expertise and insight she will bring to The University of Texas at Tyler.’’ Prior to her position in Dallas, Laird served as a university controller and director of accounting. She also held financial and technology leadership positions in a variety of industries including wholesale, retail, banking, construction and public accounting. In her role at UT Tyler, she will oversee all budget and finance initiatives, including accounting and financial reporting, budget preparation and control, and management of departments in the Division of Budget and Finance. Stuff previously served as UT Tyler’s associate vice president of facilities management and capital planning. In his new role, he will oversee all business operations including real estate planning and acquisition, facilities management, emergency management and assessment of the institutional strategic plan. “Jerry brings an array of skill sets to the position, including master planning, contract management and compliance oversight, and has served in key roles in university and corporate settings,’’ Tidwell said. “He is a strong team member who is eager to contribute to the strength of UT Tyler operations.’’

Stuff joined the UT Tyler staff in 2016, after serving 24 years as senior associate architect and project development director for a major public research university in Indiana.

He also served two corporate architectural firms as a licensed architect specializing in the master planning, urban planning, programming, design and construction of primary and secondary educational facilities. A member of the prestigious UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler focuses on student success and innovative research in the more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered. With more than 10,000 students, UT Tyler has facilities in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.