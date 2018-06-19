UT Tyler Offers Jazz Camp for Middle and High School Students

Internationally recognized saxophonist Derek Brown will be guest artist TYLER, Texas (June 19, 2018) – The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Music recently announced a Summer Jazz Camp to be held on campus June 24 – 29 for middle and high school students age 13 and above.

The camp is open to students who have completed at least one year of study on the saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, guitar, drums or bass. It will be led by Dr. Sarah Roberts, UT Tyler assistant professor of saxophone and jazz. Derek Brown, an internationally recognized saxophonist, will be the guest artist. “This is the first camp in all of East Texas to be dedicated to learning jazz,” Roberts said. “Jazz is America’s music; however, it is not always taught in school band programs.

By training the next generation of musicians in the ways of jazz, we will ensure the future and sustainability of the art.” Camp participants will receive instruction from UT Tyler faculty in jazz theory, arrangement, improvisation, listening and history. Students also will perform in large and small groups and will receive guidance from Brown, a former director of university jazz studies. Brown performs internationally and produces music videos and tutorials, which have received 7 million views on social media. He has been interviewed on National Public Radio’s “Weekend Edition’’ and on international television.

To register for the UT Tyler Jazz Camp, visit UTTyler.edu/JazzCamp. For more information, contact Roberts, sroberts@uttyler.edu.