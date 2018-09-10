We Shall Never Forget Those Who Gave Their All On 9/11

On Patriot Day the flag of the United States is flown at half-staff at the White House and on all U.S. government buildings and establishments throughout the world; flags are also encouraged to be displayed on individual American homes. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Join us and our many fine sponsors in saluting all our First Responders who like those brave men and women on 9/11 rushed into danger and gave all they had for their fellow man.