Follow Us: by

2018 Gladewater Rodeo Program

Click on the link above to enjoy this year’s rodeo program, complete with information on the performers and information on each event. Plus if you scan the QR codes you can watch videos about rodeo – from 8-time world champion Don Gay’s record setting bullride to how-to’s on steer wrestling and calf roping. It’s all there, so enjoy.

And make plans to come out to the rodeo – Wednesday is Xreme Bulls, bulls all night.

See you there!