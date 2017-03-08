WHAT’S HAPPENING …

Ballfield grand opening set for March 25

Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex will celebrate its formal Grand Opening Ceremonies on March 25 at 9:30 a.m. with the raising of the American Flag, National Anthem, and a welcome address from Gladewater Mayor Wells.

2017 Aggie Muster ceremony April 21

COLLEGE STATION – Eddie Joe Davis Jr. ’67 will be the keynote speaker for the 2017 Aggie Muster ceremony on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University. The annual event is the largest of more than 300 Muster ceremonies held across the nation and around the world in honor of Aggies who died during the past year.

Davis, known as “Eddie Joe” to his peers, said he is “very honored” to be selected as the speaker for one of the oldest and most revered traditions at Texas A&M.

For more information visit muster.tamu.edu.

Upshur Storytime held Thursdays

GILMER–Two books will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s weekly “Storytime” sessions Thursday.

“Kevin Goes to the Library” by Liesbet Slegers, and “Moo, La, La! Cow Goes Shopping” by Stephanie Shaw and Becka Moor, will be read at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. sessions at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas Hwy. 154.)

A craft will follow Storytime, said Debbie White of the library’s Children’s Services division.

The events are free to the public, but children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the library at (903) 843-5001 or visit its website at www. youseemore.com/upshur.

Lee Library story time set

Lee Public Library invites young children to the library for Story Time. Story Time is every Wednesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

All activities are free to the public. The library is located at 312 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. For more information, call the library at 903-845-2640.

Live ETX ROCKS at Opry March 10

The ETX Music Office has announced the live recording of The ETX Rocks Show at The Gladewater Opry March 10. Local singer-songwriters will be interviewed and recorded on stage for an ETX Rocks Show episode. Audience voting counts for 50 percent of each contestant’s score. One performer will be granted complimentary studio time at Studio 333 with Chad Mauldin of Mauldin Productions.

GALA to meet March 21

The Gladewater Area Ladies Association will meet Tuesday, March 21 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce on North Main Street. All interested ladies are warmly encouraged to attend for games, food and fellowship. GALA also supports local scholarships and community projects.

Garden Club program to host expert

The Gladewater Garden Club will meet Monday, March 27 at 2 p.m at the Gardens of Gladewater Clubhouse. The program will be presented by Longview Home and Garden Center’s Danny Armstrong. Members will also enjoy a plant and garden tool exchange. All interested community members are warmly invited to join the organization.

GFSA to host GISD retiree luncheon

The Gladewater Former Students Association will host a luncheon Tuesday, March 28 for retired GISD employees from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Former Students Building on Hendricks Street. All GISD retirees are encouraged to attend.

Opry lineup announced

The Gladewater Opry will host Chase Dawson, Courtney Taylor, Frank and Keith Ross, Erica Stegall, Hunter Collins, Maryah McHamm, Renee Garrison and the Texas Smoke Band Saturday at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, children’s tickets are $5.

Old Firehouse concerts planned

Edom’s Old Firehouse will host Nashville based singer Melissa Greener in concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On March 24 Emily Elbert will perform. Elbert has been an opening act for Leon Russell and Richie Havens among others. Her YouTube videos have garnered more than two million views. She has also collaborated with may artists including Ben Taylor to Dweezil Zappa. The Old Firehouse in Edom is located at 8241 FM 279. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theoldfirehouse.net or at the door. For information call 903-852-2781.