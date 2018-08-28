City, Community, Editorial, Featured, News, News - General, Police, Politics, Schools, Website

Woman indicted on murder solicitation charge


A  Gladewater woman who was arrested in June on a murder solicitation charge was indicted this week by a Gregg County Grand Jury.

Deeanna Ann Aldredge was arrested at her home on Quitman Street in Gladewater after an investigation by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and remains  in the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

She reportedly lost custody of her child and offered to pay $500 to have the child’s father killed,  according to the arrest warrant filed in the Gregg County District Court.

The arrest warrant says a confidential informant, identified as “C.I,” contacted the sheriff’s office June 13 and said Aldredge asked him to kill her child’s father.

The informant met the next day with two sheriff’s investigators, a sheriff’s office lieutenant, a Texas Ranger and a Longview police detective and told them Aldredge called him twice and offered to pay him to kill the father.

C.I. said the father had full custody of the child and Aldredge believed the father “stole” the child from her, the arrest warrant said. He said Aldredge had been unable to regain custody after failing a drug test.

C.I. said Aldredge initially approached him about killing the father a month earlier when they met at a Kilgore restaurant, the arrest warrant said.

Aldredge showed C.I. where the father lives in White Oak and provided a location where he works, according to the arrest warrant. She also described the vehicle the father drives.

“C.I. advised that Deeanna offered him cash to kill (the father) or have someone kill him but advised that she never gave an amount that she would pay,” the arrest warrant said.

C.I. told authorities Aldredge called him June 13 to solicit the father’s murder, and asked again whether he would do it or knew anyone else who would, the arrest warrant said.

CI. said he immediately reported the incident to the sheriff’s office lieutenant, and investigators arranged for C.I. to place a recorded call with Aldredge, according to the report.

“Deeanna advised that she still wanted to have (the father) killed and offered $500 to have him killed,” the report read. She said she wanted to meet C.I. in person to discuss the issue further, and they agreed to meet this past Saturday.

Authorities issued C.I. audio-visual recording equipment before his meeting with Aldredge, the report said. Investigators watched the meeting of C.I. and Aldredge and conducted surveillance.

C.I. was directed to tell Aldredge that he had someone interested in killing the father and entered her vehicle, which was registered to the father, the report said.

“During their meeting, Deeanna advised C.I. that she didn’t want to speak about it over the phone or text messages because she did not want to leave a paper trail,” the arrest warrant said.

Aldredge reportedly declined the informant’s request to take him by the father’s house because the father was home and celebrating his birthday, the arrest warrant said. She showed him a photo of the father on Facebook and provided his work schedule.

C.I. told Aldredge that “his guy” needed an act of good faith, and she agreed to pay $100 before the hit and the remainder of the amount after the father was killed, according to the report.

Responding to a question from C.I., Aldredge said, “I want him dead; I want it to look like an accident,” the arrest warrant said.

She added she wanted the father killed when her son was not with him, the report said.

Aldredge gave a description of the father’s vehicle and made arrangements to meet with the person who would kill the father, the arrest warrant said. She wrote a note with the work and home addresses of the father and what he drove and handed it to C.I.

After she dropped C.I. off, investigators picked him up and obtained the recording and the note Aldredge handed to C.I., the arrest warrant said.

 

