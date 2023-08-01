Courthouse offices to relocate

By Phillip Williams

The advisor to Upshur County Commissioners Court on the forthcoming major restoration of the 86-year-old county courthouse in Gilmer said last week that courthouse offices will probably begin re-locating within 30 days.

Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also told The Mirrror on July 18 that he will continue being “the adviser to the (county commissioners) court and oversee the project” although the court approved hiring J.C. Stoddard of San Antonio to be construction manager as contractor.

The court hired LaFleur several months ago since his own courthouse in Jefferson underwent a similar project to the planned one, aimed largely at restoring the Upshur courthouse to its original look when it was completed in 1937. The project’s estimated maximum cost is $12.8 million.

The judge said Stoddard estimated the restoration would take 620 days, but it was unclear whether that includes weekends and holidays. Stoddard was among four applicants for the position.

Courthouse offices will be temporarily housed in at least three nearby sites: leased modular builidings across the street from the north courthouse lawn, an office building formerly occupied by the old Croley Insurance firm on Titus Street, and the former Gilmer ISD Administration Building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Warren Avenue.

County, state and federal funds will be used for the restoration