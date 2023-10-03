Volleyball Round-up

By Tyler Sutton

The 2023 high school volleyball season continued this week for both the Gladewater Lady Bears and White Oak LadyNecks.

The LadyBears went 0-2 this week dropping a couple of district games. First falling 3-0 to Hughes Springs on Tuesday, September 26th. Then they fell 3-0 to crosstown rival White Oak 3-0 on Friday, September 30th. Gladewater now sits at 5-23 on the season and 0-3 in district play. They will be back in action with 2 more games this week. First on Tuesday, October 3rd they will travel to Daingerfield and then on Friday, October 6th, they will host New Diana.

The White Oak LadyNecks went 2-0 this past week as the continued district play. First on Tuesday, September 26th they defeated New Diana 3-1. Then on Friday, September 30th they defeated rival Gladewater 3-0. The wins improve the LadyNecks to 20-14 on the season and 3-0 in district play. They will be back on the court Tuesday, October 3rd when they travel to Sabine. Then on Friday, October 6th they will travel to Daingerfield.