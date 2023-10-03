Volleyball Round-up

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Gladewater Mirror
Gladewater ISDSchoolSportsWhite Oak ISD
131
0

 

 

 

White Oak’s Londyn Bodovsky taps the ball over Martain Caydance of Gladewater in the Ladynecks District win over the Lady Bears 25-8, 25-9, 25-5. (Photo by Mike Peery)

White Oak won in 4 games, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, over the New Diana Lady Eagles. (Photo by Mike Peery)

By Tyler Sutton
The 2023 high school volleyball season continued this week for both the Gladewater Lady Bears and White Oak LadyNecks.
The LadyBears went 0-2 this week dropping a couple of district games. First falling 3-0 to Hughes Springs on Tuesday, September 26th. Then they fell 3-0 to crosstown rival White Oak 3-0 on Friday, September 30th. Gladewater now sits at 5-23 on the season and 0-3 in district play. They will be back in action with 2 more games this week. First on Tuesday, October 3rd they will travel to Daingerfield and then on Friday, October 6th, they will host New Diana.
The White Oak LadyNecks went 2-0 this past week as the continued district play. First on Tuesday, September 26th they defeated New Diana 3-1. Then on Friday, September 30th they defeated rival Gladewater 3-0. The wins improve the LadyNecks to 20-14 on the season and 3-0 in district play. They will be back on the court Tuesday, October 3rd when they travel to Sabine. Then on Friday, October 6th they will travel to Daingerfield.

Related Articles

Thanks for Giddying Up and Giving
Cori Arevalo appointed to fill vacant GISD Place 5 seat

Facebook Comments