Gladewater’s Manna House is so thankful for the wonderful collection of canned goods delivered Friday. Dr. Sedric Clark challenged the four GISD campuses to see which could donate the most cans. The winner was Weldon Elementary with 863 cans. A grand total of 1,738 cans will certainly help fill the Manna House shelves. Many thanks to GHS National Honor Society members and sponsors, Jamie Cook and Betsy Thompson for coordinating this event. A cash donation was also provided to purchase additional items that are needed. What a great partnership between GISD, GFD, GPD, City of Gladewater, and the Chamber to benefit Manna House. (See more acts of giving in this week’s Gladewater Mirror)