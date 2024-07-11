Obituary | Kellie Nichol Shipp

Funeral services for Kellie Nichol Shipp, 29, of Gladewater, Texas are scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Michael Sparks officiating. Interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday.

Kellie was born November 29, 1994, in Longview, Texas, to Gary Don Shipp and Stacey Lynn Rogers and passed from this life on July 10, 2024, in Gladewater, Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Pete and Pickle Dheil; brother, Taylor Shipp (Summer); uncle, Joe Rogers; aunts, Tony Rogers, Debra Shipp, Tracey Dheil, Nicky Sparks Young, and Pam Bridwell; uncle and aunt James Paul and Lynnda Shipp; uncle and aunt, Mark and Danielle Dheil; nieces and nephews, Paxton and Welles Shipp, Connor and Dutton Richey, and Grady Carter; nieces, Kaitlyn and Molly Carter; very special life long friends, Miranda Carter and Aspen Ritchey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Don Shipp; grandparents, Benny and Clara Rogers; grandmother, Loma Shipp; uncle, Bobby Rogers; and her cousin, and Scott Sparks.

Pallbearers will be Cody Hester, Patrick Randolph, Taylor Fielden, Brad Carter, Stan Jones, and Tyler Sparks.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gladewater Rodeo Association Directors.

Please visit Kellie’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.