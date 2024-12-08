Kids can cash in on crafts at library

Christmas is coming, and Lee-Bardwell Public Library is giving Gladewater’s littlest elves a workshop to sell their homemade stock.

Candles, cookies, sugar scrubs, hand-carved crafts, woodburned décor and more will be in the mix from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 312 W. Pacific Ave. before the community’s annual Christmas parade downtown.

“We have so many kids who like to do things and make things, so why not showcase them?” Library Director Brandy Winn said. “I have been a vendor with stuff that I’ve made with my mom. My daughter’s always looking at doing some things to sell. Why not let the kids do it?”

The idea sprang from a conversation after summer’s Home Ec Day at the library. In addition to being a hands-on lesson in hobby-craft, the ‘Kids Christmas Market’ craft/vendor fair is also an easy introduction to commerce.

“It kind of shows them that small business is one way to do things. They can make money on the side or fulltime if they develop their skills.”

Sign-ups are ongoing, and Winn’s eager to see a crowd of kids hawking their wares ahead of the holidays. She’s hoping the proceeds give them a bit of independence when they go Christmas shopping for parents, siblings and others.

“For Christmas, they always like to have their own money to go and pick out their own stuff.”

Anyone whose child is interested in participating as a vendor can find a sign-up form at the library or via download from @leepubliclibrary on Facebook or gladewater.ploud.net.

Notably, anything edible must adhere to the state’s Cottage Food’ guidelines. Each child or sibling pair will have half a table for their products (or a full table for more than two kids from one family), and children must be accompanied by an adult at the library during the event.

– By James Draper