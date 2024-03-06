$1M in stolen items recovered

On March 4th, 2024, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) executed a search warrant and recovered stolen items valued over $1,000,000 after a multi-agency investigation in Cass County.

The joint operation, involving the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Highway Patrol Division, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Cass County District Attorney’s Office, led to the discovery of stolen equipment belonging to Graphic Packaging International (GPI). GPI personnel assisted officers in identifying and removing the stolen property from the residence. GPI personnel estimated the stolen property to be worth more than $1,000,000.

Following the discovery of the stolen items, the owner of the residence, William Joshua Thompson, 43, of Atlanta, was arrested, booked into the Cass County Jail, and charged with Possession of a Controlled substance 1<4G, Possession of a Controlled substance PG 3 <28G, and Theft of Property >= $300,000, a first-degree felony.