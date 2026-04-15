200-acre annexation set for re-zoning by council

The City of Gladewater annexed about 200 acres along Hwy. 271 back in 2014 – more than a decade later, the land near Gladewater Municipal Airport is slated to be rezoned as ‘Light Industrial’ this week.

The item on the Gladewater City Council’s April agenda was recommended by Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and unanimously approved by the community’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

The regularly-scheduled meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater City Hall. In addition to Citizens Comments, per the Texas Open Meetings Act guests have the opportunity to weigh in on agenda items during elected officials’ consideration.

Find the agenda and relevant documents online at GladewaterMirror.com

This month’s meeting opens with a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation followed by comments from the council members and the city manager’s report.

Other items on the April 16 agenda include consideration of a request from Christopher Cummings to combine lake lots 24B-LGE and 25B-LGE into one yearly lease as well as another round of appointments to various boards: Airport, Board of Adjustments, GEDCO, Parks & Rec and the P&Z roster.

Council members signed off on new hangars at the airport last month, and another (G10) is up for consideration Thursday evening.

The city’s elected officials will also hear from Gladewater Police Department regarding the agency’s annual Use of Force Report and Racial Profiling Report. Both are regular items each year on agendas for communities across the state.

The night’s executive (closed) session includes another typical item, “appointment, employment, evauation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee – City Prosecutor, City Judge, City Manager, City Secretary, and City Treasurer.” Action on that item, if any, will take place after the council returns to open session.