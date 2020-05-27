2020 Gladewater, White Oak, and Union Grove area Graduation Tab

Gladewater High School will hold a Graduation Parade Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. graduation ceremonies will be held at Jack V. Murphy Stadium for ticketed guests of seniors. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Valedictorian for the GHS Class of 2020 is Elizabeth Fortenberry with a GPA of 9.34918, Salutatorian is Abigail Townsend with a GPA 9.26935 and Historian is Bethanie Longmire with a GPA of 9.16721. GHS weighted grade point averages are on a 10-point scale.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Fortenberry is a 7-year Bear Band member, a member of the flag line for six years and captain for two years. She has participated in academic UIL and is a member of the National Honor Society. Elizabeth has participated in the GHS theater program for three years including One Act Play competition where she received Tech Awards for two years. She was voted Most Likely to Succeed in Spotlight on GHS. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in psychology. Her parents are Christene and Shawn Fortenberry.

Salutatorian Abigail Townsend has been a member of the HoneyBear drill team all four years of high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was named NHS Sweetheart and was a Spotlight on GHS Best Personality nominee. Abigail received the prestigious honor of receiving the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Abigail’s philanthropic endeavors include being active in the foster community as well as with medically fragile children and rescue animals. She completed the inaugural Certified Nursing Assistant’s course at GHS. She plans to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine and hopes to one day have a practice here in her hometown. Her parents are Charity Robinson and Chris Townsend.

Historian Bethanie Longmire has been a Bear Band member for seven years. She is a member of the National Honor Society and served as NHS treasurer. Bethanie was a 4-year member of the HoneyBear drill team where she served as a lieutenant her junior year and 1st Lieutenant her senior year. She was voted HoneyBear Sweetheart and chosen to Who’s Who for excellence in Social Studies. Bethanie plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in biology with the goal of becoming a physician who specializes in obstetrics or neonatology. Her parents are Julie and Shane Longmire.GWGraduationTabMay2020sm



Link for direct download: https://www.gladewatermirror.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/GWGraduationTabMay2020sm.pdf